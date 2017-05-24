Personalised registration plate donated to air ambulance to celebrate tenth anniversary

Caroline shares this latest news from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Ed

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) Critical Care Team Vehicle recently became the first of its type to sport its own personalised registration plate; HA10 WAA.

The registration plate, an acronym for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, was donated to mark the charity’s tenth anniversary this year.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance CEO Alex Lochrane commented,

“We are very grateful for this very special registration plate which will serve as a great talking point and will help to raise awareness for our life-saving service.”

Critical Care Team Vehicle

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Critical Care Team Vehicle became operational in February this year. An extension of the service that HIOWAA provides to the sick and injured of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the Critical Care Team Vehicle is crewed by a team of HIOWAA doctors and paramedics and has parallel capability to the Air Ambulance.

The Vehicle, a specially converted Volvo XC90, will initially operate seven days a week, during the day, providing the same enhanced care as that delivered by the Helicopter, but now able to get to the more difficult to reach urban areas.

Additionally, the Vehicle provides a vital training platform for Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Doctors and Paramedics in order to grow sustainable numbers of these highly specialised professionals.

Anniversary celebrations

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) will be celebrating its tenth anniversary with a free entry Family Fun Day on Saturday 1st July from 10am – 4pm at Thruxton Motorsport Centre, near Andover.

The event will mark ten years to the day since Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance made its first operational flight on 1st July 2007.