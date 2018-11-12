Petition to Isle of Wight council: ‘Stop spending millions on failing floaty and get a new one’

In just a few hours – and without widespread publicity – an online petition calling on the Isle of Wight council (IWC) to scrap the Floating Bridge 6 (FB6) and buy a new one has reached almost 200 signatures.

The petition, addressed the Isle of Wight CEO, CEO John Metcalfe, as project sponsor, demands the IWC stop wasting millions on FB6 as it continues to be a laughing stock across the country.

Spiraling costs

The latest revelation about the bridge came with the news that the costs so far have spiraled to £6.4m due to failures of the bridge and knock-on costs for providing replacement services.

The online petition opens:

Isle of Wight residents should NOT be paying for the mistakes of Council mismanagement for the next 30 years by being left with a substandard floating bridge and also by losing the extra money which the old floating bridge made regularly for the Council. Isle of Wight Council: get us another floating bridge that works properly and makes money again so you can fund our public services! Stop making bad decisions which hurt local businesses and Isle of Wight residents!

The petition

It goes on to provide informative detail of the problems and impact the failures of Floating Bridge 6 have had on Isle of Wight businesses and communities.

See the Petition on Change.org.