Council will only save £60k halting x-Solent travel support for IW Cancer patients: Petition says ‘No’

Isle of Wight council are considering scrapping a scheme that helps fund cross-Solent travel for the most vulnerable Islanders receiving chemotherapy, radiotherapy or renal dialysis on the mainland . It will be a budget saving of £60,000 per annum.

Wightlink ferry in Portsmouth Harbour

An online petition has been launched to oppose the Conservative Council’s plans to end the Cross-Solent Travel scheme which supports free travel for seriously ill patients attending appointments on the mainland.

Created by Steve Gibbs, the petition reads:

“We the general public are incensed that the Isle of Wight Council are even considering cutting the free travel for NHS patients across the Solent.

We the public feel that the extra pressure this will put on patients and their families both physically and financially and when they are at there lowest.

It is unacceptable to us. The Isle of Wight council must now use common sense and drop the idea to avoid the NHS patients having extra anxiety.”

Council Consultation
As part of the Isle of Wight council’s attempts to fill a £5.5m budget gap next year, they have launched a consultation on future of the Cross Solent Travel Scheme.

Cllr Clare Mosdell says scheme is currently allocated £60,000 per year. It’s a discretionary, non-means tested measure providing financial support to NHS patients travelling to the mainland to receive specific treatments for chemotherapy, radiotherapy or renal dialysis.

