Pier to Pier Swim has been cancelled for 2020

It is with regret that the Isle of Wight Marlins Masters Swim Club has taken the decision to cancel this year’s Pier 2 Pier Sea Swim Event that was to be held on Saturday 1st August 2020.

This is due to the fact that we could not confidently run an event that would fulfil our social responsibility obligations and would be enjoyable for the swimmers and spectators alike, given the current uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 situation.

Bob Cooper, Safety Officer and Chair of the IOW Marlins said,

“This has been a very difficult decision to make as we had an entry of 150 swimmers, with 120 of them coming from the mainland, and I know that several of them had booked accommodation to stay over and enjoy the Island. “Unfortunately try as hard as we could there was no practical plan available for us to provide social distancing at the start location of Sandown Lifeboat Station and the finish at the Shanklin and Sandown Rowing Club Beach. “The event traditionally draws large crowds of spectators as well as the swimmers and this year they would have amounted to around 300 people. “I am pleased to announce that we intend to hold the event on Saturday 7th August 2021 with a start time of noon. “Again we will be having 150 entries as we are inviting this year’s entrants to retain their entry.”

Image: © Claire Speight