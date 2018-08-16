Plan to slash waiting times on Ryde Pier ‘on hold’

Following the announcement in June that Wightlink would be slashing waiting times from one hour to 20 minutes on Ryde Pier, it seems the change has not been implemented.

The announcement was made on 15th June with the start date of 26th June. Colin, an OnTheWight reader got in touch to day stating,

“I travelled along the pier this morning as was pleasantly surprised to see that no changes have yet been made and you still get one hour for your pound. “Have Wightlink dropped the plans which were fairly heavily criticised or have they not yet got round to it?”

Plans on hold

A spokesperson for Wightlink told OnTheWight today,

“Plans to introduce ANPR-controlled parking on Ryde Pier have been put on hold at present. We will let customers know when this changes. In the meantime, systems remain the same. “We are sorry that some customers may have been given inaccurate information by some of our colleagues.”

