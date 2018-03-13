This latest news from the council. Ed

Administrative delays caused by the snow have led to the postponement of Tuesday’s meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Planning Committee.

The adverse weather earlier this month affected the distribution of letters to people who commented on the planning applications.

Plans for Medina Yard, Cowes; Ryde School; Wootton Recreation Ground and Buckberry Lane, Newport were due to be considered.

The committee will now meet on Tuesday 27 March to ensure the appropriate amount of time is given to make arrangements for people to speak at the meeting.

Chairman of planning, Councillor Chris Quirk, said:

“We’re sorry we’ve had to postpone Tuesday’s meeting but it’s critical we give potential speakers enough time and notice to be prepared.”

