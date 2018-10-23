Planning permission for new dino golf course approved

Paul shares this latest news on behalf of Heritage Attractions Ltd. Ed

Plans for a new £500,000 dinosaur-themed adventure golf course on the Isle of Wight have this week been passed by the council and revealed by Heritage Attractions Ltd.

“Dino Islands… A Golf Adventure” is to be the latest large-scale development for Sandham Gardens in Sandown, following on from the announcement of the Sky Trail high-level rope course and the addition of Sandham Karts this summer.

Due to open by Easter 2019

The forthcoming golfing attraction which takes players on a prehistoric adventure into a land of dinosaurs is due to open by Easter 2019.

The multi-level course is over 2,000m2 in size and includes a number of water features plus life-size Dinosaurs.

The family-friendly, 18-hole experience which is suitable for all ages, includes obstacles like volcanoes, bridges and waterfalls to putt past.

Marino Zanti from Heritage Attractions Ltd said:

“We’re thrilled that the next step in our ambitious plans for Sandham Gardens has been given the go-ahead. “The course is being designed and constructed by Rockart UK, international specialists and a market leader in adventure golf design and construction. “We believe this development is vital for the regeneration of Sandown and are looking forward to bringing it to life.”

Heritage Attractions Ltd, which owns The Needles: Landmark Attraction, has a 50-year lease with Sandown Town Council to develop Sandham Gardens on the town’s beachfront.

