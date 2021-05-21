Plans for glamping site revised in the hope of a more positive response

The size of a proposed glamping site on the edge of Newport has been more than halved in hopes it will gain approval from the Isle of Wight Council, after previously being rejected.

Plans for the site on Blackwater Road, next to Newclose Cricket Ground, were refused in June last year by the council’s planning committee despite being recommended for approval by planning officers.

Hollis: A ‘shanty town’

Councillors voted to refuse permission by five votes to four amid fears it would negatively affect neighbours and fail to preserve and enhance the context and character of the site.

The plans for 28 glamping tents were said to look like a ‘shanty town’ by ousted Cllr Richard Hollis, who also said while it was a nice idea it was ‘totally in the wrong place’.

Revised plans

Now, revised plans by the applicant, Mr J Smith, have been submitted but only for 13 pods, a mix of one, two and three-berth high-quality and sustainable cabins, along with a barbecue area.

Agents for the application, BCM, said in documents they had overcome concerns put forward by the committee and made changes to the plans.

These include removing the tents, swapping them for timber-clad pods, to create a better end product that is visually more appealing; reducing the number of units; a centralised barbecue area which would reduce smoke and fumes affecting neighbouring properties, with each pod having a kitchen unit, also reducing the amount of outdoor cooking required.

Bridge remains in plans

An element that has remained the same, however, is a bridge connecting the Newport to Sandown cycle track behind the site with a new public footpath, running along the edge of the site behind the cricket ground, that will lead along to the main road and connect to St George’s Down and the Bembridge Trail.

The cycle track is parttly screened from the site but it is proposed further woodland would be planted to enhance the development and conceal visual exposure.

To view the proposals, 21/00909/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning register. Comments will be accepted until 14th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed