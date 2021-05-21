Appley Tower: Groups invited to come up with ideas of how to use it

Natural Enterprise is inviting local community groups to bring forward proposals of how they would like to utilise some or all of the space in Appley Tower.

Since 2018 Natural Enterprise has been working with Ryde Town Council on a project to restore Appley Tower.

Community use a key priority

An initial Feasibility Study was completed to determine the cost of the repairs and to find a sustainable future for the tower. An element of community use has always been a key priority.

Consequently, Natural Enterprise is inviting local community groups to bring forward proposals of how they would like to utilise Appley Tower.

Get involved

For further details please visit the Website and submit your ideas by 11th June.

Interest or requests for more information please email Graham Biss at [email protected]

