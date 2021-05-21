Appley Tower: Groups invited to come up with ideas of how to use it

An element of community use at Appley Tower has always been a key priority, so community groups are invited to share ideas for how the space can be utilised

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Applye Tower in the sunshine

Natural Enterprise is inviting local community groups to bring forward proposals of how they would like to utilise some or all of the space in Appley Tower.

Since 2018 Natural Enterprise has been working with Ryde Town Council on a project to restore Appley Tower.

Community use a key priority
An initial Feasibility Study was completed to determine the cost of the repairs and to find a sustainable future for the tower. An element of community use has always been a key priority.

Consequently, Natural Enterprise is inviting local community groups to bring forward proposals of how they would like to utilise Appley Tower.

Get involved
For further details please visit the Website and submit your ideas by 11th June.

Interest or requests for more information please email Graham Biss at [email protected]

News shared by Graham on behalf of Natural Enterprise. Ed

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 21st May, 2021 9:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2orN

Filed under: Community, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*