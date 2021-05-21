Islanders under 40 are finding it hard to get their Covid-19 jabs. News OnTheWight has been seeking answers

It’s widely acknowledged that the NHS has done a fantastic job vaccinating the over 50s on the Isle of Wight, but it seems there is growing problem doing the same for the under 40s.

Since reporting last week about 38 and 39-year-olds being given appointments at Riverside vaccination centre and then being turned away because they are only offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, many readers aged 35+ have been in touch with News OnTheWight, concerned and distressed about not being able to get a Covid-19 jab on the Isle of Wight.

They tell us that their GPs, or the operators on the 119 line, have advised them there is nowhere on the Island issuing Pfizer jabs to their age group. This is despite us hearing to the contrary from others of them receiving Pfizer jab at Westridge this week.

Failed to answer questions

News OnTheWight put two simple questions to both the Solent NHS Trust and the Isle of Wight CCG on Thursday last week – over a week ago;

Why are those aged 38 and 39 given appointments for Riverside but are then turned away, and how do people aged 38 and 39 get the Covid jab on the Island?

It has been over a week of chasing up, but the Solent NHS Trust – who are responsible for operating the vaccination centre at Riverside – have still failed to provide an answer.

IW CCG did respond telling us,

“At present Pfizer is available via the PCN (GP-led) vaccination sites on the Island and GP practices will be in touch to invite cohorts in.”

Does anyone know?

With Solent NHS Trust failing to provide answers, News OnTheWight had to seek other means of obtaining information to share with readers.

Cllr Ian Bond at Ventnor Town Council said Solent NHS Trust told him that the national system had enabled a batch of under 40s to book appointments before they were ready. He added,

“They say that if someone has spoken to their GP – which can be by phone – about the potential risks of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab before they go for their appointment, then the centre will be willing to go ahead and give the Oxford-AstraZeneca straight away. “They also say that anyone turned away can phone the Centre on 524058 and ask to speak to the lead nurse or one of her clinical team, and they are willing to talk through the options that would avoid having to go to the Mainland for vaccination.”

News OnTheWight called that number this morning and an operator at the Riverside vaccination centre this told us today that they believed Shanklin and Carisbrooke were offering the Pfizer jabs to under 40s, but that Westridge were no longer giving it.

A week of hanging on phone lines, for what?

One reader, who is under 40 and has been eligible for the vaccine for sometime due to a medical condition, has tried to book a Pfizer jab without success.

He started by using the online booking system; then by calling 119 (who told him they don’t have any facilities on the Island registered and cannot therefore book online or over the phone!); then calling his GP surgery, who told him nowhere on the Island is giving out the Pfizer jab (despite friends telling him they’ve had it this week at Westridge).

He rang Carisbrooke and Shanklin vaccination centres, both telling him they are not giving out the Pfizer jab. Many of these calls had him hanging on the phone for 40+ minutes before being told they could not help him.

Mainland appointment

So he, along with others, has booked an appointment on the Mainland for his jab, taking the risk (and cost) of travelling on public transport in order to do so – without the guarantee that when he gets there he’ll even be able to receive the Pfizer jab (Portsmouth told him they don’t have it at the moment, but hope to by the end of next week).

He referred to the drawn-out and frustrating situation in stronger terms than ‘a farce’, but you get the idea.

Why won’t anyone answer the questions?

With the rollout of the jabs to everyone over the age of 50 running so smoothly on the Isle of Wight, many are now asking why is it now turning into a farce for the under 40s.

By not answering the press enquiry it appears that those in authority aren’t interested in providing reassurance or help to those distressed about not being able to get an appointment for a Covid jab and the lack of clear advice is deafening.

