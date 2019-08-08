Plans for new ice rink and leisure centre criticised over ‘lack of detail’

The planning application for a new ice rink and leisure centre on land behind Smallbrook Stadium has attracted 225 supportive comments via the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

However, objections from the likes of Sport England, Island Roads, Natural England, the Ryde Town Council and Southern Vectis are starting to emerge.

Walker: Hard to recall such poor Transport Assessment

Paul Walker, who is Head of Strategic Development at Go South Coast (Southern Vectis’ parent company), said,

“It is hard to recall such a poor Transport Assessment that does not consider the transport generation, modal split to such a development and impact on the network whilst at the same time simply wishing that the site would be sustainable in transport terms.”

Mr Walker went on to say,

“We are perplexed by the simplistic concept of how public transport may access the site.”

The applicant had stated in their application that:

“We are confident that demand for the new facilities may motivate the bus company to introduce an additional bus from the hovercraft or Fastcat, otherwise a local coach service may be employed at peak times.”

“Not enough detail”

Island Roads have objected to the application, as has Ryde Town Council (RTC), who support the idea, but not the location.

The RTC planning committee were concerned “not enough detail was contained within the proposal to make an informed decision”.

The Ryde Society joined those objecting to the application saying,

“This proposal is in the wrong place – as the comments from Island Roads, Sport England and the discussions at Ryde Town Council Planning Committee point out.



“We therefore object on planning grounds.



“However, were it on the Esplanade, it could be a wonderful development with a generous benefactor and The Ryde Society would totally support it.”

You can read the full comments by Southern Vectis, along with other consultee responses can be found on the iWight planning Website.

See the SILC Website for full details of the plans and upcoming events.