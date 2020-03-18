Plans revised from six to ten houses on site of former hotel to avoid ‘wasted space’

The site of a former hotel in Sandown, demolished in 2014, could become ten houses.

Planning permission had previously been granted for the Belgrave Hotel to be demolished in 2014 and six houses built on the land.

Revised to ten houses

However, developer concerns about wasted space led to a re-think and a ‘completely different approach’ to put ten houses on the space, along with parking for each house and five garages.

The site on Beachfield Road, Sandown — which planning consultants say has a ‘negative impact’ on the surrounding area and is partially overgrown — would be turned into six three-bedroom homes and four two-bedroom ones.

Agent: High-quality contextual development

In a design and access statement, Andrew White Planning Consultancy said:

“We feel extremely confident this comprehensive approach to the re-design of the entire site would deliver a high-quality contextual development.”

The six three-bed houses will face onto Beachfield Road with the four two-beds built to the rear of the others — on the other side of the fence of the recently finished Royal Cliff Apartments.

Comments can be made on the application until 14th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0