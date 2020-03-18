English Heritage close Carisbrooke Castle and Osborne House in light of Coronavirus outbreak

English Heritage say the health and wellbeing of their members, visitors and volunteers are their first priority

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

osborne house

In light of the latest government Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) recommendations, English Heritage have taken the decision to close all their staffed historic sites from the end of Wednesday 18th March until 1st May.

They say,

“We will be reviewing this and will keep you updated. Some sites may be opened earlier and we will let you know if this is the case. We also need to cancel our public events during this period.

Free-to-enter sites (Appuldurcombe House and St Catherine’s Oratory) will remain open to visitors. These sites have large open spaces in which visitors can maintain social distancing and they are often located in quieter spots away from crowds.

“Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of all our Members, visitors, volunteers and staff, and we hope you can understand why we have taken this unprecedented step.”

Castle Museum
Carisbrooke Castle Museum – the independently-run Museum that is independent to English Heritage, but sits within the walls of the Castle – will also be closed to the public for the duration.

Image: peter-trimming under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 8:29am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nwR

Filed under: Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...