English Heritage close Carisbrooke Castle and Osborne House in light of Coronavirus outbreak

In light of the latest government Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) recommendations, English Heritage have taken the decision to close all their staffed historic sites from the end of Wednesday 18th March until 1st May.

They say,

“We will be reviewing this and will keep you updated. Some sites may be opened earlier and we will let you know if this is the case. We also need to cancel our public events during this period.

“Free-to-enter sites (Appuldurcombe House and St Catherine’s Oratory) will remain open to visitors. These sites have large open spaces in which visitors can maintain social distancing and they are often located in quieter spots away from crowds.

“Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of all our Members, visitors, volunteers and staff, and we hope you can understand why we have taken this unprecedented step.”