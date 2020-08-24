Plans to build irrigation reservoir on three hectares of farmland

An Arreton farm is looking to build a reservoir to help water crops and futureproof its business.

Perreton Farm on East Lane, Arreton, is asking for permission from the Isle of Wight Council to build an agricultural irrigation reservoir that will measure over three hectares — or five football pitches.

Natural water feature

The irrigation reservoir, which if approved is set to look like a natural water feature within the countryside, would collect water which would then be pumped around crops grown at the farm.

In planning documents it is said the proposals are an essential part of the farming system, reducing the need to use drinking water and starting to adapt to pressures from climate change.

Future-proofing the farm

The reservoir will help reduce crop failure through a drought or dry conditions, therefore future-proofing the farm against risks.

Go to the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal by searching 20/01101/FUL to view the plans.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview