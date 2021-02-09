Plans to change speed limits in East Cowes: Have your say (updated)

The Isle of Wight council is currently holding a consultation on the reduction of the road speed limits in part of East Cowes.

The proposal is for the speed limit to be reduced from 40mph to 30mph on Saunders Way, East Cowes, from its junction with Whippingham Road to its junction with Kingston Road.

The official notice says:

The amendments are being proposed to facilitate the passage on the road or any other road of any class of traffic (including pedestrians) and for avoiding danger to persons or other traffic using the road or any other road or for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising.

Local suggestion

One East Cowes resident, Andrew McLennan, told News OnTheWight,

“Perhaps the most practical limit would be 30mph from the roundabout to below the Albert Way junction, then 40mph down past the junction with St Wilfred Drive until the connection with Cadet’s Walk when 30mph could come back in.”

Width restriction along Kingston Road?

They went on to add,

“The real issue to my mind is that the Traffic Control Orders will, if I understand it right, have a width restriction along Kingston to exclude larger vehicles. Most of the remaining commercial stuff will find it easier to use the link, then the right turn at the roundabout to beat the ferry traffic. “Unless the council change their plans, only likely to happen if there is public outcry, then eventually to save face and take the easy way out, they will put parking restrictions in place.”

Find out more

Anyone wishing to find out more can obtain a copy of the draft Order and the relevant plan between normal office hours at the Customer Service Centre, County Hall, Newport, Isle of Wight during the objection period (deadline 5th March).

How to object

If you wish to object to the proposal contained in this notice you should send the grounds for your objection, in writing, to Scott Headey, Deputy Strategic Manager, St Christopher House, 42 Daish Way, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 5XJ or [email protected] no later than 12 noon on Friday 5th March 2021

Article edit

12.00 9th Feb 2021 – Name of resident quoted added

Image: ben_grey under CC BY 2.0