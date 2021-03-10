Plans to demolish hotel and replace with two blocks of flats

A former hotel in Shanklin could be pulled down and replaced with two four-storey blocks of flats.

Queensmead Hotel, on Queens Road, Shanklin, was closed in October 2020 and now plans have been submitted to demolish the 23-bed hotel, outbuildings and swimming pool.

18 flats

In its place two blocks would be built, forming 18 flats, a mixture of one and two beds, with car and bicycle parking spaces.

Applicants Mr and Mrs B Audley, submitted outline plans to the Isle of Wight Council.

The appearance and the landscaping of the site will be the subject of a future application.

Split over two blocks

Plans from the agents, M J Hayles Architectural Service, show one block of flats will front Queens Road and the other will face Alexandra Road.

The first building will have ten two-bed flats, one being a penthouse, with lift access.

The second would house eight residences, six two-bed apartments, three of those being over two floors, and two one-bed flats.

Island Roads has said it approves conditionally to the major development.

View the plans

To view, or comment, on the application, 21/00319/OUT, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning register.

Comments will be accepted until 6th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview