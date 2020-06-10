Please book before travelling Hovertravel say, as they open up more flights

Neil Chapman, Managing Director of Hovertravel Ltd has written to passengers to update on new booking system coming into force from 15th June. Ed

Lockdown is being cautiously lifted by the Government with restrictions easing and we are seeing more people travelling with us.

Our number one priority is, as it has been throughout this national emergency, the safety of our customers and staff. Hovertravel’s protocols, along with managing the capacity on our craft, are precautions to protect you and our teams, and I ask you to follow them fully.

Reverting to booked service

To safely operate with the increasing number of passengers, from Monday 15th June, we are reverting to a booked service.

The first come, first served policy worked well with the limited volumes of regular travellers we carried over the past ten weeks but we now need to evolve our approach, whilst continuing to offer a fair system for all.

Our co-operation with Wightlink and Red Funnel requires us to treat all their customers equitably and I know you all want us to still have room to carry those key workers who are indispensable for the health and wellbeing of the Solent communities.

Season and travel cards

Please use the simple form on our Website to make your booking. To help you choose your flights, and avoid the peak travel times, we will be publishing a weekly update on our Website to show how busy each of our crossings are for the following week.

The online form for making bookings will be live from 0001 Thursday 11th June.

We will be proactively monitoring all bookings and if a booking is not used more than once, the customer will be contacted so their seat can be given to some-one who needs to travel.

Red Funnel and Wightlink Customers

The online form for requesting a Hovertravel Season Card (needed to make online bookings) is live now.

More flights from 15th June

From 15th June we are also adding twelve more flights to our timetable to provide more capacity for our customers.

On Monday to Friday there will be extra services at 0745, 1645, 2015 from Ryde and 0800, 1700, 2030 from Southsea, whilst on Saturday and Sunday there will be extra services at 0915, 1115, 1715 from Ryde and 0930, 1130, 1730 from Southsea.

Live chat through Website

There is detailed information on how to book your flights available online and our team can guide you through the booking process and answer any questions you may have via our popular Live Chat facility on our Website, which will be open from 1100 Thursday 11th June onwards, Monday to Friday 0900 to 1700 and Saturday to Sunday 0900 to 1300. You can also call the customer service team during these hours.

Don’t forget face coverings

To travel with Hovertravel from Monday 15th June, in addition to having a booked ticket you will now be required, by law, to wear a face covering.

Hovertravel has the authority to refuse travel if you do not bring and wear a face covering at all times.

I ask you, as these instructions adapt to the changing conditions, to keep observing our protocols for the safety of all.