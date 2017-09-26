Plenty of free sessions at Isle of Wight Literary Festival Youth Zone

Krissy shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

Follow the procession of excited children and their adults through the archway to enter the Youth Zone at this year’s Red Funnel Isle of Wight Literary Festival.

Located among the mature trees and spacious lawns of Northwood Park are the magical domes of Youth Zone Yurts plus pop-up book shops, a double decker and vintage vehicles where you can meet with authors and get your books signed.

This specially designed space will feature award winning authors from across the UK, and showcase many of the Isle of Wight’s children’s writers and illustrators.

Bundle of fun events

The bumper bundle of fun events aimed at young readers aged 4 – 11 years has storytelling, comedy, performance, illustration, puppets, magic and craft. There is plenty to delight and enthral young book lovers.

Come along to create maps of fantasy worlds with 2017 Blue Peter Best Story award winner Kieran Larwood, write monster messages, go on a mystery in time and enjoy a unique take on Dr Seuss and Peter Rabbit.

Into the cellar for scary stories

Descend the twisted stairs into the cellars of Northwood House to shiver to slightly scary story sessions with storyteller Sue Bailey especially selected for little terrors aged seven+.

For those aged 10 – 100 yrs, the celebrated author of Tales of Terror, Chris Priestley, will be telling his spine-tingling tales in the cellars and reading extracts from his new Gothic novel, Curse of the Werewolf Boy, in the Big Daddy Dome.

Hands-on activities

If you like to get hands-on you can join Eccleston George and make your own bugs from natural materials or design crazy creatures. Or how about learning bushcraft and taking a walk with the Forest School to create your own ‘journey narrative’ in the tradition of aboriginal peoples.

There is something for those over 12 yrs who can learn how Sports journalists get the news on the page in Reporting from the Sidelines or share stage techniques with director, Joe Plumb.

Youth debate and open mic

How about taking part the youth debate Who should be in charge on Mars? led by Vix Lowthion of the Green Party.

The Spoken Word Saturday evening spectacular, headed by UK poetry Slam winner, Sara Hirsch, and Reading Between the Lines’, Adam Gaterell, is not to be missed by any wordsmiths who love open mic and Spoken Word performance.

Many free sessions

Over 20 authors, actors and storytellers will also be running sessions in schools across the Island in the weeks running up to the Festival.

The Youth Zone will open on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October at Northwood House in Cowes.

Many of the sessions are free but due to limit capacity you will still need to book your tickets online. Children under 12 also need to be accompanied by an adult.

You can keep up to date with latest news about the Youth Zone on Facebook.

