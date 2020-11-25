Police and Crime Commissioner raises residents’ concerns with Chief Constable

As part of his ongoing scrutiny and challenge of the performance of Hampshire Constabulary, Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner has put questions directly from the public to the Chief Constable (watch here).

Local residents from across all our communities were invited to submit questions for the Commissioner to put to the Chief Constable on their behalf, focusing on public concerns in relation to local policing

A range of issues

The questions and discussion focused on a range of local areas including:

Equality and fairness across all communities, including why Black, Asian and Minority and Ethnic communities burglary conviction rates are so low and what work is being done in relation to high value gold burglaries that are particularly affecting Nepalese and Indian residents in Basingstoke

101 system performance and frustrations being experienced

Keeping victims of crime better informed

Complaints on begging, public drunkenness and littering on the local high street and police action

When there will be the ability to submit evidence of potential crimes online, similar to dash cam footage that can submitted in relation to alleged motoring offences

An significant increase in crime related to the use of motorbike and mopeds in threatening ways in Southampton, creating risk and fear in the communities

Road safety questions, covering speed enforcement, cycling concerns with vehicles and drivers with cyclists

Ongoing concerns from rural communities concerning a policing presence in rural communities and spikes in petty crimes

Gypsy and Traveller unauthorised summer encampments and the policing response

Trust, visible policing and proactive policing

Lane: My role to hold Chief Constable to account on behalf of local residents

In addition to the public questions, the Chief Constable also gives an update on policing during the Coronavirus pandemic and the incident of off the Isle of Wight in the scrutiny session.

Michael Lane said:

“As Police and Crime Commissioner it is my role to hold the Chief Constable to account on behalf of local residents. To ensure their concerns and views are put to the Chief Constable, my latest scrutiny session solely consisted of questions that had been sent to me by the public and focussed on getting answers to their questions and concerns. “It is important that people living and working in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have a voice on local policing and they hear directly from the Chief Constable in response to their local concerns. I encourage local residents to get in contact with me if they have any concerns for me to put to the Chief Constable through my regular scrutiny.”

Find out more by visiting the PCC Website.

News shared by Keely on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed