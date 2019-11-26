Police appeal after Isle of Wight motorcyclist left with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was discovered in the road with serious head injuries in East Cowes.



The 71-year old motorcyclist who had been riding a green and white Peugeot Django was found in Saunders Way at around 10.52am yesterday, Monday, 25th November by a member of the public who lives nearby.

They did not see the crash which it’s thought had happened only moments before.



Did you see anything?

We’re now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the crash or the rider on his motorbike shortly before it happened to contact us.



They are asked to call the Roads Police Team on the Isle of Wight on 101 quoting Operation Tax.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0