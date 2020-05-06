Police appeal for information following business burglaries in Newport

We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following burglaries in Newport town centre.

The first burglary occurred at around 2am yesterday morning (5th May) at Market Bakery in Scarrots Lane.

Substantial damage was caused to the inside of the premises, an untidy search was carried out and a cash register was stolen.

At around 3.50am, The Retreat Café in Scarrots Lane was broken into and food was removed from inside.

Description of suspect

We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man described as wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark T-shirt, between 3.50am and 4.20am on 5 May in the vicinity of Scarrots Lane and South Street.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or perhaps carrying a heavy item?

Have you located a discarded cash register somewhere on the Island?

Get in touch

These incidents have had a significant impact on the businesses affected, and we would like to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200158083.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0