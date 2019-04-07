Police issue CCTV image after caravan burglary

Police acknowledge the CCTV is not great, but ask members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of the men.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

caravan park cctv

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We want to speak to three men about a burglary at a caravan in Waverley Park Holiday Centre in Old Road, East Cowes at about 10pm on Thursday (4 April).

A man in his 50s was in a caravan when men knocked the door and said they were police officers. When the man didn’t answer, it’s alleged they picked up a gas bottle and smashed the door open.

A mobile phone, iPad and £1300 in cash was stolen.

The suspects were described as:

  • All three of the men were white and of medium build.
  • One was 5’ 11” – 6” tall, the other two were 5’ 6” – 5’ 8” tall.
  • Two were about 25 – 35 years-old.
  • One was wearing a baseball cap. 

We know the picture of the men we want to speak to isn’t great quality, but we think if you know the men you may recognise them.

Get in touch
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190117167.

Sunday, 7th April, 2019 4:24pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mCC

Filed under: East Cowes, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*