Police issue CCTV image after caravan burglary

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We want to speak to three men about a burglary at a caravan in Waverley Park Holiday Centre in Old Road, East Cowes at about 10pm on Thursday (4 April).

A man in his 50s was in a caravan when men knocked the door and said they were police officers. When the man didn’t answer, it’s alleged they picked up a gas bottle and smashed the door open.

A mobile phone, iPad and £1300 in cash was stolen.

The suspects were described as:

All three of the men were white and of medium build.

One was 5’ 11” – 6” tall, the other two were 5’ 6” – 5’ 8” tall.

Two were about 25 – 35 years-old.

One was wearing a baseball cap.

We know the picture of the men we want to speak to isn’t great quality, but we think if you know the men you may recognise them.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190117167.