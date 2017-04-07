Police name name who died in house fire

Our thoughts are with family and friends, as police name the man who sadly died in a Newport house fire earlier this week.

Police share this latest news. Our thoughts are with Mr Driscoll’s family and friends. Ed

A man who died in a house fire in Newport has been named.

The body of Dennis Driscoll, 79, was found at his home address in Furrlongs, following a fire that was reported in the early hours of Thursday 6 April.

Next-of-kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained while officers work with Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the Arson Task Force to find the cause of the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Our enquiries continue today and as a result the cordon at the scene remains in place.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a man in a grey tracksuit who was seen in the area at around 5.30am that day, and a man who ran to Newport fire station to inform firefighters just as they were deploying to the incident.

“Both of these people could hold information that could help us establish the exact circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170127728.

Friday, 7th April, 2017 3:08pm

.

