Police appeal for witnesses following fatal house fire in Newport

This in from the police. Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends. Ed

We are appealing for information after the body of a 79-year-old man was found following a house fire in Newport.

We were called at 5.26am today (Thursday 6 April) to a report of a fire at a property in Furrlongs.

Firefighters confirmed that a body of a man had been found inside the house.

Death being treated as unexplained

The death is currently being treated as unexplained while enquiries are made into the cause of the fire.

A cordon is expected to remain in place for the next few days while these enquiries takes place.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are working with our colleagues at Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the Arson Task Force to find out what happened. “We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has any information about what took place.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170127728.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0