Police raid in Newport and East Cowes amid fears of drug manufacturing

We have been carrying out warrants this morning (Wednesday 30 December) at addresses in Linden Road, Newport, and Cockerell Rise, East Cowes, as part of investigations into the supply of class A drugs.

Support from partners

We are being supported by our colleagues from Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Isle of Wight Ambulance Service during this operation.

They are assisting us as a precaution in case any chemicals to manufacture drugs are found at the address.

Searches are ongoing.

Four arrested

As part of our investigation, we have arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

A 34-year-old man from Newport, a 29-year-old woman from Newport, a 30-year-old man from East Cowes, and a 25-year-old woman from East Cowes are in police custody at this time.

Get in touch

Tackling the supply of class A drugs is a priority for us.

If you suspect there is class A drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please give us a call on 101.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0