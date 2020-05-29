Police seek fisherman who may have been last people to see missing Matthew Doyle

Isle of Wight Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Matthew Doyle, and are now releasing photos of four key witnesses we would like to speak to.

The last reported sighting of the 40-year-old was on Monday 25 May, and he was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

It is believed that he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm that evening.

Witnesses spoke to Matthew

Following CCTV enquiries, we are now releasing images of four fishermen who we believe spoke with Matthew up until around 1.30am on Tuesday 26 May, on Yarmouth Pier.

Matthew is seen to head down to the jetty, before the fishermen leave the area. A bag of Matthew’s belongings was later located on the pier during searches with our colleagues from Wight Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

These four men are being treated as witnesses, and we believe they may have been the last people to see Matthew before his disappearance.

If you know these men, or you believe it is you who is pictured in one of these images, please contact us immediately.

We are also releasing a passport photo image of Matthew (above). This is the most up to date photograph taken of him.

Matthew is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

Get in touch

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since Monday 25 May, please call us on 101, quoting 44200187527.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, Ed