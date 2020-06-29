Police confirm identity of body found near The Needles

Isle of Wight Police have today (Monday) confirmed the identity of a body found just off The Needles on Saturday 20th June.

The say it is the body of missing Freshwater man, Matthew Doyle.

Matthew’s family have been informed and are being supported.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with all of Matthew’s family and friends at this devastating time.

Need help?

If you are in a situation where you feel desperate and need someone to talk to, please call The Samaritans on 08457 90 90 90.

Just having someone to talk to that isn’t family or friends can be a tremendous help. You don’t have to be suicidal to get in touch. Their service can help people before it’s too late.

For a less immediate response, you can contact them via email on [email protected]

Image: jp3d under CC BY 2.0