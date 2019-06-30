Police warn of ‘punisher’ ecstasy after 19-year-old found dead in Shanklin

Police share this latest news. Our sincerest thoughts are with Harley’s family and friends. Ed

Detectives are treating as unexplained the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was discovered yesterday at a flat in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.



Officers were called to the flat where Harley Girven (Also known as Harley Mason) lived in Pomona Road just before midday on, Saturday, June 29.



Two arrested

Two other people who were in the flat when police and ambulance staff arrived were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

They are a 16-year-old girl from East Cowes and a 17-year-old boy from Newport. They have since been released under investigation. Their arrests are not directly connected with the death.



A home office postmortem will be held on Wednesday.



Warning about ‘punisher’

As a consequence of the teenager’s death police are reminding people of the dangers of taking illegal drugs and in particular a blue triangular ecstasy/MDMA tablet known as ‘punisher’ which is known to be around three times stronger than other ecstasy tablets.



Family: “Fun and lovable son”

Harley’s family have today provided this tribute to him: