Family pay tribute to Isle of Wight driver in fatal collision

This in from the police.

Tribute has been paid to the driver who died following a collision on the Isle of Wight on Sunday.

Mikey Mason, 20, of Lane End Road, Bembridge, died following a two car collision on Brading Down Road, just after 9pm on 3 September.

Today his family have paid tribute to him. They said:

“Our boy Mikey was loved by everyone who met him. He would light up the room. “A loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many. “He will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts and memories.”

Mr Mason was driving a grey MG. The other car was a blue Peugeot 207.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170342103, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.