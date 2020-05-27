Police widen search for missing man from Freshwater

Have you seen missing Matthew Doyle from Freshwater?

The 40-year-old was last seen on Monday 25th May, and was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

It is believed that he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm on Monday evening.

His family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

Police have been conducting searches in the Yarmouth area, with colleagues from WIGHTSAR and the Coastguard, after a bag of his belongings was located on Yarmouth Pier.

Matthew is described as being black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

Get in touch

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since Monday please call us on 101, quoting 44200187527.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0