Pop-up artisan shops in Newport bring more choice to Christmas shopping

The pop-up shops include festive decorations, children’s toys, fudge, leather handbags, wire-wrap jewellery and ceramics, all from local providers and with the majority made on the Island

Cllr Jones-Evans with pop-up shopkeepers at 30 High Street

Two shops in Newport High Street were officially opened by Cllr Julie Jones-Evans this week for safe shopping with local artisans and traders.

Shops at 30 and 36 High Street provide two seasonal venues for shoppers to explore goods including festive decorations, children’s toys, fudge, leather handbags, wire-wrap jewellery and ceramics, all from local providers and with the majority made on the Island.

The pop-up shops are in the old Laura Ashley building, and further down the High Street near the Guildhall. 

Support for the Newport pop-up shops has come through the Shaping Newport partnership, a joint project of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council, the Isle of Wight Council and Newport Business Association. 

Jones-Evans: A brilliant initiative on so many levels
Newport councillor Julie Jones-Evans, who officially opened the shops on Tuesday 8th December, said,

“This is a brilliant initiative on so many levels, bringing more choice to Christmas shopping, reusing empty shops and supporting small local businesses.

“Despite the pandemic I am delighted to see such enthusiasm from artisans and businesses coming forward to set up in Newport High Street.

“You can’t quash that entrepreneurial spirit and maybe this taste of retail might lead some to take the next step to have their own shop!

“The roomy spaces inside these two High Street venues will allow shoppers to be socially distanced and shop safely too.”

Stewart: Between us, we are really making a positive difference
Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Cllr Dave Stewart, added,

“These attractive new pop-up shops go alongside the free parking opportunities we are delivering in Newport and across the Island this month.

“These are examples of how the Isle of Wight Council is aiming to get the Island’s retail business back on its feet in a Covid-secure way as we keep the Island safe. 

“I’m proud to be working with the Shaping Newport partners on this – between us we are really making a positive difference for those visiting Newport High Street this festive season.”

Friday, 11th December, 2020 7:03am

By

Craftus

Is standing in a huddle outside Laura Ashley what the council press office and Shaping Newport think is Covid Secure?

11, December 2020 7:30 am
