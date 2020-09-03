Pop-up cycle lanes aims to encourage more people onto their bikes

Pop-up bike lanes and other temporary measures designed to boost cycling and walking on the Island look set to be introduced — thanks to a £64,000 emergency active travel grant.

Six schemes will make it easier for people to use bikes to get around, take pressure off public transport and encourage Islanders to look after their health during the current pandemic.

Although temporary in nature — and therefore not subject to the usual levels of public consultation — each one will remain under close review and adapted where necessary, taking into account residents’ views and any unforeseen issues.

Ward: Should make it much easier for people to get about

With social distancing reducing the capacity of public transport, Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said alternative options like cycling and walking were being encouraged for making journeys.

He said:

“We’re really pleased to have received this funding from the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund to help us install temporary measures to help support social distancing and safe travel. “During this crisis many Islanders have discovered cycling — whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport. “We need these people to stay on their bikes and be joined by many more. Cycling is much better for your health, the planet and for your wallet than taking the car. “These new pop-up lanes and active travel improvements should make it much easier for people to get about and hopefully help encourage more people to ditch the car. “We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build an Island with greener travel habits and healthier communities.”

Roll out in other areas

Although the initial phase is focused very much on Newport and Cowes, the council has already applied for additional funds to roll out similar improvements in other parts of the Island.

Some of the schemes involve only minor alterations to the highway, such as the removal of bollards and barriers to open up more space for pedestrians and cyclists, or the addition of cycle racks at convenient locations.

Temporary one-way schemes

Others, however, will see streets made temporarily one way to vehicles with designated cycle contraflows installed to allow cyclists to travel safely. Further details below.

Island Roads is due to start work next week with the measures expected to remain in place for around 18 months.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, Ed

Image: andikam under CC BY 2.0