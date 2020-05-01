Popular Osborne Run postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Another popular Mountbatten event, which raises vital income to care for patients at the end of their lives and support families through bereavement, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Osborne Run with Mountbatten was due to be held on 28th June 2020, but will now be held at a date later in the year when circumstances allow.

Too much uncertainty

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said,

“The event has become a firm family favourite, held in the wonderful grounds of the Island’s Osborne House, so I’m sure this will be a disappointment to many. “However, with so much uncertainty about how Government restrictions will continue to impact on all of our lives over the coming months, our only option is to hold events such as this one later this year.”

Big fundraiser

Each year, Osborne Run raises thousands of pounds that goes towards looking after people not just on the hospice ward but across the Island, in their own homes and care homes, and at St Mary’s Hospital.

Nigel added:

“The financial losses we are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic mean there is a risk of not being able to offer as much of our expert Mountbatten care and support as Islanders deserve and need. There is a very real concern about how we can sustain our services into the future; despite the recent financial support for hospices announced by the government, this funding will not cover all of the losses we’re experiencing through event cancellations and the closure of our shops. “We have seen an extraordinary growth in support from the Island in recent weeks and my appeal to the community is still to sign up to Osborne Run, in whatever format it will be held later this year.”

New date for event

A new date of Sunday 13 September 2020 has been tentatively set as an alternative and registration is currently open for participants to sign up to the event.

Nigel said,

“No matter what happens, we must still plan ahead as if this event will happen later this year. “Given the extraordinary financial pressures we face, we hope that people continue to sign up in the knowledge that we will still stage an event, whether at Osborne or virtually. We need your support more than we have ever done before.”

A Coronavirus appeal in support of Mountbatten’s work has so far raised over £100,000.

News shared by Emma on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed