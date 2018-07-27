Positive rating for Isle of Wight primary school

Binstead Primary School continues to be good, according to Ofsted.

Following a short inspection at the end of June, inspectors said the leadership team had maintained a good quality of education in the school since the previous inspection in June 2014.

Enthusiastic support for school’s future

In a letter to the headteacher, Ofsted inspector Linda Jacobs said:

“Your senior leadership team and governors share your ambitions and are enthusiastically supporting your drive for the school’s future. “The inspection evidence shows the school is well on its way to fulfil the vision you have newly agreed with the school community.”

Respect for teachers

They said the school was friendly and pupils enjoyed attending.

“They like and respect their teachers and appreciate their interesting lessons and activities,” the report said.

A few parents raised concerns with inspectors about the support for pupils who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities.

Strong academic progress

Ms Jacobs said:

“In general, they have made strong academic progress during the current year because leaders check that this group of pupils is well supported by their teachers and other adults. “You are aware that for a minority of pupils their needs could be even more precisely met. Your future plans include further development of the school’s provision to meet the needs of the few pupils who have social, emotional and mental health needs.”

Pupils left school having made progress inline with the expected standard.

Many boys now enjoy writing

In the past, boys’ writing had not been as strong as that of girls, however, Ofsted found teachers had ensured some of the literature topics had particular attraction for boys. Many told the inspector they now enjoy writing.

The school should now focus on ensuring teaching and learning time is used consistently well for the most able pupils, and middle leaders continue to develop their roles so they make an increasing contribution to the school’s improvement.

Committed team of staff, parents and governors

Headteacher, Rebecca Chessell, said:

“I am really proud to have joined such a committed team of staff, parents and governors. “All staff and children have worked together to achieve this well–deserved outcome. A fitting end to a fantastic first year together as a team.”

Chair of governors, Alison Whittle, said:

“The governors are delighted with the outcome of the recent inspection which reflects the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm of the school community.”

Image: masudananda under CC BY 2.0

