Post Animal head to Ventnor Fringe all the way from Chicago

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is in full swing and has seen some brilliant acts perform over the last three days.

Tonight (Friday) see Harbourside welcome Post Animal, all the way from Chicago.

Think Tame Impala meets King Gizzard in a gig you don’t want to miss!

Travelling to Ventnor Fringe as part of their first ever European tour, Post Animal are a band of brothers and the next great band to come out of Chicago.



Though they formed in 2014 and just began touring in 2017, their affinity for slick riffs, pop hooks, and psychedelic tendencies join them in a bond much tighter than their years suggest. Initially formed when childhood friends, bassist Dalton Allison and guitarist Matt Williams, met keyboardist and guitarist Jake Hirshland, the band’s sound began to take shape when the three enlisted some more pals from both the Chicago music scene and through their time working at local burger joints. Rounding out the band’s lineup, Post Animal is completed by drummer Wesley Toledo and guitarists Javi Reyes and Joe Keery.

Where and when

The gig takes place at Harbourside, Ventnor. Doors open 7pm. DJs follow from 9pm until late.

Tickets are £10 – book now to secure your tickets, or buy on the door (cash only).