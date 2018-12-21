Post Brexit immigration rules will jeopardise rural businesses, says CLA President

Michael shares this latest news Country, Land and Business Association. Ed

The Government has this week published plans to control immigration post-Brexit by introducing a minimum salary threshold and skills-based points system for access to UK jobs.

The CLA represents 30,000 landowners, farmers and rural businesses. Its President, Tim Breitmeyer, said,

“A secure and sufficient supply of migrant labour is vital to rural businesses once the UK leaves the EU to boost growth and productivity. “Highly skilled workers from the EU are major contributors to the rural economy and it is right they should continue to have access to the UK market. However, imposing an arbitrary minimum salary threshold puts at risk a variety of jobs across the agri-food sector, including some which require specialist skills. “These are vital roles which are critical to the success of the rural economy but have traditionally not attracted interest from UK nationals seeking work.”

Breitmeyer: Restricting labour supply jeopardise future viability

Mr Breitmeyer went on to say,

“Restricting this critical supply of labour will jeopardise the future viability of many rural businesses. What is needed post-Brexit is a flexible immigration policy that ensures the rural economy continues to have access to the skills and labour force it needs.”

Image: loopzilla under CC BY 2.0