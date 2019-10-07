Potential electoral alliances could be formed, following Green Party Conference vote

The Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion shares this latest news. Ed

Islanders took an active part in the Green Party conference this weekend – held in the ‘other Newport’ in Wales – where party members voted for a radical new drugs policy, to campaign for a Sustainable Economy Act which protects all species and biodiversity, and to pledge to put the Green New Deal at the heart of a future government.

Caroline Lucas talks with Steve Backshall

Conference also heard from naturalist and broadcaster Steve Backshall, who announced on the stage that he has left Labour and joined the Green Party as “voting for the Greens has an incredible power. It makes sense!”

‘Toxic Testing’ in our schools

Isle of Wight teacher and prospective Parliamentary Candidate, Vix Lowthion, spoke at a lively meeting with Dr Mary Bousted of the National Education Union about Toxic Testing in our schools.

Vix Lowthion talks at conference fringe event

“Children are doing formal tests in every year bar two in their primary education. But they don’t inform teachers, they don’t benefit pupils, they only exist to hold schools to account. “This toxic testing culture epitomises the fact that this government has lost its way when it comes to testing: a toxic slime which is choking our children and leading to pressure, negativity and anxious young people.”

Voted for potential electoral alliances

In a significant step, Green Party members voted overwhelmingly to support entering discussions with other parties to form potential electoral alliances.

Conference voting for alliances

Any such initiative will be based upon commitments to reform our electoral system, and should lead to a number of additional Green MPs if a General Election is called in the coming months.

Lowthion: Election result is wide open

Vix Lowthion said,