Praise for voluntary sector as refurbished youth and community centre reopens

A new-look youth and community centre, hailed as a triumph for local voluntary enterprise by MP Bob Seely, has been opened in Brading.

The refurbished Brading Youth and Community Centre has been transformed through a campaign by local volunteers from the Brading Community Partnership to raise money to overhaul and upgrade what is a vital community hub.

Supported by local organisations

The refurbishments included upgrading the kitchen to provide disabled access, new windows and general maintenance. The refurbishments were paid for by contributions from local organisations including the Island Roads Foundation and Southern Housing Group.

Volunteers secured other funding for the project from organisations including Wight Aid, The Daisie Rich Trust, Lake and Shanklin Lions, Vectis Sunrise Newport Rotary Club, The Phoenix Choir, Brading residents and Island businesses who contributed in kind. Brading Town Council also provide a generous grant each year to help keep the centre open.

Mayor thanks supporters

Brading Town Mayor, Julie Smith, who opened the centre on Saturday (27th April), said:

“I would like to thank the volunteers, trustees and all those who supported the project financially. “The centre has added to the existing organisations in Brading, providing a place for our young people and wider community to meet together.”

Seely: Voluntary sector critical to the Island

Bob said: