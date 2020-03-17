‘Preparing for whatever comes our way’ says Isle of Wight NHS CEO

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has reassured residents plans are in place to respond to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases but the trust believes the ‘majority’ of cases will only be ‘mild’.

A third positive case of Coronavirus has been confirmed on the Island this evening – after the second one (as reported by OnTheWight yesterday), was moved to another authority.

Webster: Majority of cases of Covid-19 are likely to be mild

Alice Webster, director of nursing, told a meeting of the Isle of Wight Trust Board, all patients, whether with suspected or confirmed symptoms, would be cared for in line with national guidance from Public Health England and NHS England.

She said,

“The vast majority of cases of Covid-19 are likely to be mild and those individuals will be supported as they are isolated at home. “For the most acutely unwell people, who require hospital admission, we will follow all of the relevant guidance to protect our patients, staff and the wider community. “Decisions about the location of that treatment, whether in a specialist centre on the mainland or here at St Mary’s, will be taken based on the clinical needs of the patient and with clear guidance from Public Health England. “We have plans in place to respond to an increase in the number of cases locally, in line with our well-established Pandemic Flu Plan.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has updated figures for the national number of confirmed cases today and reveals there are now two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 on the Island.

Oldham: Preparing for whatever comes our way

Maggie Oldham, chief executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We have not been affected in a large way at the moment, but we are preparing for whatever comes our way in the coming weeks or so.”

Continued advice remains to delay the spread of the virus by not shaking hands and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

If you are showing symptoms of the virus, guidance from government is to self-isolate for seven days and only if symptoms worsen, phone 111.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Bob Seely