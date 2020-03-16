Isle of Wight’s official confirmed Coronavirus count drops to one

The number of people on the official government list of those with confirmed Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight has reduced from two to one.

The first case was reported on Saturday, 7th March

It was a full week before the next one was added, the Saturday (14th March) just past.

It was surprising to see the figures released today had reduced back down to one.

Speaking to Public Health England

We contacted Public Health England to find out the reason why it was reduced.

A spokesperson told OnTheWight that it was an accounting adjustment – that they had probably reallocated the case.

“It will be an adjustment that had to be made.”

They gave the example where, in Southampton, one of the two originally counted people was from another part of the country and that the number was adjusted after the count of the person was re-allocated to their own home town.

Figures not altered for recoveries or deaths

We asked if the person might have recovered, or more darkly, died. OnTheWight was told that recoveries or deaths don’t come off the list, so this wouldn’t impact that numbers, as neither of those situations would have changed the total.

The official number is more a count of Isle of Wight people who have been confirmed as having Covid-19.

In both Isle of Wight council press releases, they do refer to the patients as Isle of Wight residents.

Image: CDC under CC BY 2.0







