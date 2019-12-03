Prestigious science award for Isle of Wight School

The Bay CE School (Primary site) is celebrating after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) award. The prestigious award is given to schools that demonstrate how effective science leadership is beginning to have an impact on science teaching and learning across the school.

Profile of science has “clearly risen”

The PSQM assessors were impressed with the science curriculum at The Bay and commented that the profile of science has clearly risen within the school over the last 12 months. Schools receive the PSQM through a year-long process of internal audit, followed by action and reflection.

This is a nationally recognised award and a proud achievement for all at The Bay CE School.

The school was awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark in May 2019. On Friday 15th November Jacqueline Stay, Science Lead at The Bay CE School (Primary site) travelled to London to officially receive award.

Team effort and fantastic achievement

Jacqueline Stay, Science Lead at The Bay CE School (Primary) said:

“The award application required a lot of hard work and so I was delighted to receive the news that The Bay had been awarded the PSQM (Primary Science Quality Mark). This was a team effort and is a fantastic achievement for the school!”

Mills: Jacqueline Stay deserves great credit

Duncan Mills, Executive Headteacher at The Bay CE School said:

“Gaining a Primary Science Quality Mark is a significant achievement for the school, children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom and developing positive attitudes towards science. “Our Science Leader Jacqueline Stay deserves great credit for driving the development of scientific teaching and learning.”

