Previously hidden details emerge about Floating Bridge crew airlift incident

As reported by OnTheWight a week ago, an incident report revealed the Isle of Wight Council failed to adequately identify or control ‘significant hazards’ on the Cowes Floating Bridge ahead of an accident that saw a crew member airlifted to hospital.
The circumstances of the incident
The man was working on the hydraulic tank, then stepped over a hatchway towards the wheelspace. He then collapsed at the foot of the access ladder, holding his arms on his chest, before losing consciousness.
He suffered an injury to his neck, his knee and several cracked ribs.
The report said he was ‘exposed to or came in to contact with a harmful substance’.
