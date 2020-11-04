Production of Recipe for Murder postponed due to lockdown

The plans to be the first theatre to host a performance in front of a live audience have been postponed due to lockdown

Dinah Bowman, President Trinity Theatre

Plans to be the first theatre to host a performance in front of a live audience since the beginning of lockdown in March have been dashed for Trinity Theatre.

As reported last week, ticket went on sale for Covid-19 secure performances of Recipe for Murder at Trinity Theatre, planned for the end of November.

Emma Topping on behalf of the Theatre told News OnTheWight today,

“Unfortunately, following the government’s recent announcement of a period of lockdown and circumstances beyond our control, we have had to cancel the production at this time.

“However, we will be back as soon as we are allowed!”

See their Website for the latest information.

