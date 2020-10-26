They’re back! Trinity Theatre ‘thrilled’ to reopen

What is thought to be the first play performed in front of a live audience on the Isle of Wight since lockdown is in rehearsal at Trinity Theatre, Cowes.

Just 50 tickets per show are now on sale for the Covid-19 secure performances of Recipe for Murder next month (7:30pm, 26th-28th November 2020).

Bowman: Such an inner buzz!

The short run marks a welcome return to the stage for the play’s Director and Trinity Theatre President Dinah Bowman (pictured),

“It’s just such an inner buzz! You feel you’re doing what you’re meant to be doing, and it’s bringing the theatre alive again. It’s just wonderful.”

Recipe for Murder

Recipe for Murder, a thriller by JD Robins, centres on David Lawson, a research scientist who is not a well man. His sister, Beatie, is worried about him and a visitor, Kit Kelly, who has moved into the neighbourhood is also worried about him.

His wife Claire is worried about her husband too, but feels Beatie is taking things too far. Who is right? Is he really unwell, or is there more than just tea in the cups? Suspicions deepen….

Support your local theatre

It is hoped the community will once again get behind and support their local theatre, which has been home to Cowes Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society since 1897. Dinah said,

“We have had a lot of interest in the play and it is so wonderful that people are so keen for us to be back. We have this beautiful building, it is ours and we should be using it for the benefit of the community.”

Dinah concluded,

“Have you finished seeing box sets? Come and see something live, come and get the atmosphere and feel it when the curtains open!”

Covid-19 secure

Every precaution is being taken to ensure the performance is Covid-19 secure, including limiting audience numbers, ensuring seating is sufficiently spaced, providing hand sanitiser and ensuring face coverings are worn throughout the performance.

Tickets cost £7 and are on sale now via the Website or call 01983 295229.

News shared by Emma on behalf of Trinity Theatre. Ed