Professionals come together to help reduce re-offending

More than 80 professionals have attended a “Working Together to Reduce Reoffending” conference that took place on the Isle of Wight.

Organised by the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP), the event provided specialists with updates on key issues from a range of national and local speakers.

As well as providing important discussions on matters such as why people offend and how this could be prevented, the conference focused specifically on agency working in partnership to reduce re-offending.

Peace: Preventing offending a key priority

Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“I am happy to support this conference and have the opportunity to engage and network to find best practice and understand further the important role all agencies have in preventing re-offending rates on the Island. “There were a number of interesting and valuable presentations on the day and preventing offending in the first place is a key priority for us; as is helping ensure those that are on the path to re-offending can realise the opportunities they have to avoid this.”

Speakers on the day included Portsmouth boxing coach Q Shillingford – who was previously awarded an MBE – who spoke on the reoffending prevention techniques he uses at the Heart of Portsmouth (HoP) Boxing Club and Rachel Goldhill, senior lecturer from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Criminal Justice Studies.

Useful feedback gained

Amanda Gregory, CSP chair, said:

“The conference was a great opportunity to share examples of best practice and gain useful feedback, which will enable key partners to develop a strategy aimed at reducing reoffending. “The CSP is committed to decreasing these rates on the Isle of Wight and the conference plays an essential part in bringing together key partners to support the work we all do.”

Wide range of speakers

Other keynote speakers included Nikki Shave, interchange manager and Kim Thornden-Edwards, chief executive, of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company; Lisa Morgan from the Isle of Wight Youth Offending Team; Robbie Turkington, the multi-agency public protection arrangement co-ordinator for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight and Andy Gill and Tony Walker from Restorative Solutions, who closed the presentations with a talk about restorative justice and success stories.

