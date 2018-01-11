Professionals come together to help reduce re-offending

The conference plays an essential part in bringing together key partners to support the work to lower the re-offending rates on the Isle of Wight.

More than 80 professionals have attended a “Working Together to Reduce Reoffending” conference that took place on the Isle of Wight.

Organised by the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP), the event provided specialists with updates on key issues from a range of national and local speakers.

As well as providing important discussions on matters such as why people offend and how this could be prevented, the conference focused specifically on agency working in partnership to reduce re-offending.

Peace: Preventing offending a key priority
Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“I am happy to support this conference and have the opportunity to engage and network to find best practice and understand further the important role all agencies have in preventing re-offending rates on the Island.

“There were a number of interesting and valuable presentations on the day and preventing offending in the first place is a key priority for us; as is helping ensure those that are on the path to re-offending can realise the opportunities they have to avoid this.”

Speakers on the day included Portsmouth boxing coach Q Shillingford – who was previously awarded an MBE – who spoke on the reoffending prevention techniques he uses at the Heart of Portsmouth (HoP) Boxing Club and Rachel Goldhill, senior lecturer from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Criminal Justice Studies.

Useful feedback gained
Amanda Gregory, CSP chair, said:

“The conference was a great opportunity to share examples of best practice and gain useful feedback, which will enable key partners to develop a strategy aimed at reducing reoffending.

“The CSP is committed to decreasing these rates on the Isle of Wight and the conference plays an essential part in bringing together key partners to support the work we all do.”

Wide range of speakers
Other keynote speakers included Nikki Shave, interchange manager and Kim Thornden-Edwards, chief executive, of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company; Lisa Morgan from the Isle of Wight Youth Offending Team; Robbie Turkington, the multi-agency public protection arrangement co-ordinator for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight and Andy Gill and Tony Walker from Restorative Solutions, who closed the presentations with a talk about restorative justice and success stories.

Thursday, 11th January, 2018

By

4 Comments on "Professionals come together to help reduce re-offending"

chartman
I'll start the comments by opening a can of worms….. Start from the bottom. Decriminalise Cannabis use as they have in the USA, Canada and elsewhere..by allowing the private use in the home and cultivation of a small number of plants. This takes out the dealers and will put a stop to petty crime.Easy to say, very hard to implement.My family and I have suffered badly from… Read more »
Vote Up5-4Vote Down
11, January 2018 11:24 am
electrickery
How do we counter the universal belief that petty crime is acceptable? Whether it's shoplifting or exceeding a speed limit or the dog fouling the pavement, there are precious few of us who could claim total innocence. Does it start in the home? If so, why do we consider that social education is down to schools and not to us? De-criminalising possession of cannabis for personal use?… Read more »
Vote Up3-2Vote Down
11, January 2018 11:41 am
Caconym

Irony that most of the people who complain about the police not tackling “real crime”, like shoplifting are those who also whine about them victimising motorists to “make money”.

Despite the fact that speeding causes more deaths every year than any other crime and that the police actually gain no income from fines issued.

Vote Up6-4Vote Down
11, January 2018 12:25 pm
david240359

The article talks about professionals coming together to reduce reoffending but if one of these bodies is Hampshire Police, they cannot be trusted. They are as criminal as those they claim offend. How: Through false records, assault on the public and a non-professional standards department existing only to exonerate their mates.

Vote Up00Vote Down
11, January 2018 7:45 pm
