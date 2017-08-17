Provisional Isle of Wight 2017 A-level results

The council shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight post-16 students completing their advanced level A-level, Technical and Applied programmes this week received their final results.

Provisional results reported by the Island’s school sixth forms and the Isle of Wight College show the percentage of A-level students achieving at grades AAB or equivalent including at least two facilitating subjects (those most valued by top universities) was 8.3 per cent, a small increase from the 2016 figure of 8.2 per cent. The national average last year was 13.9 per cent.

Marginal decline on pass rates

Provisional data also shows that 96 per cent of A-level entries achieved a pass grade, A* to E grade, a marginal decline on last year.

Improved average point score

However, average point score per entry was 29.5 (grade C), an improvement on last year’s average of 26.4 (grade C-) and closer to the 2016 national average of 31.7 (grade C+).

All Island schools reported an improvement on this measure.

Technical and General Applied qualifications

As well as A-level, students studied for a range of Technical and General Applied qualifications, with young people on the Island continuing to outperform the national average.

The provisional average point score for Technical students was 37.9 (Distinction Plus) grade. This is an improvement and compares well to last year’s national average which was 30.8 (Distinction Minus).

General Applied students, who study a combination of technical and academic programmes, achieved a provisional average point score of 41.9 (Distinction Plus), also an improvement on last year and above the national average of 34.7 (Distinction).

Cllr Brading: “Congratulations to all”

The Isle of Wight Council, working in partnership with Hampshire County Council, retains a responsibility for the outcomes achieved by young people to the age of 18 (age 25 for young people with learning disabilities), and supports the Island’s post-16 providers in continuing to offer a wide range of education and training opportunities.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all our students, teachers and other educational professionals for this year’s results, and to fully acknowledge the hard work and dedication they have shown. “Our post-16 students undertake a wide range of A-level, Technical and Applied programmes, and we as a council remain committed and determined to ensuring they have the best possible opportunity on their educational and improvement journey.”

Independent and impartial support

The Isle of Wight Council’s Island Futures team offers independent and impartial support to all young people during the exam results period. The team can be contacted on (01983) 823888.

A qualified careers advisor will help students to explore the full range of options that are open to them including further and higher education, as well as training, apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

The team also operates ‘drop-in’ in locations across the Island, details of which can be found on the Website.

