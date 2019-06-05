Public meeting to have your say over planned closure of Mental Health Day Centres

There has been an overwhelming response to the petition to stop the planned closure of four Mental Health Day Centres across the Isle of Wight, with over 5,400 signatures so far.

If you haven’t already, you can sign it the online version here.

The intention is to present the petition to the IW council at the next full meeting in July, assuming it meets the new criteria set out for petitioning the council since the recent rule changes.

Ensure your voice is heard

This Thursday a public meeting is being held (7pm) at the Quay Arts Centre in Newport to discuss the proposed closures.

All we are welcome to the meeting, where there’ll be an opportunity for all who are concerned to be heard, to learn more, and to speak with local councillors and a UNISON representative.

Q&A session

There will be an opportunity for people who will be impacted by the proposals to speak.

Cllr Michael Lilley will be speaking, as well as George Brewer, a service user, and there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and to find out more about the campaign to prevent the closures.