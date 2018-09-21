Quarr Abbey Oak: Your vote can help make it Tree of the Year

This wonderful tree at Quarr Abbey is not only a magnificent oak tree, but also a marvellous time capsule of social history. Your vote could help it win Tree of the Year and cash to help protect its future.

The Quarr Abbey Oak

One of Quarr Abbey’s trees has been nominated for Tree of the Year 2018.

The Quarr Abbey Oak is up against some stiff competition across the country and needs your votes to help it reach the top.

As you’ll see from the photo above, it’s a really interesting tree, growing among the ruins of the medieval abbey.

It’s described as:

The oak has three trunks, which join together to form a natural archway, mimicking the old infirmary window next to it. The oak has even grown up and around the last remnants of a stone wall, surrounding the masonry and slowly occluding the stones as it grows.

This tree is not only a magnificent oak tree but it is also a marvellous time capsule of social history. A demonstration of how a tree can literally grow on what previous generations have built upon.

The winner of the competition will receive a ‘tree care grant’ which would be incredibly useful to help secure the tree’s future.

Cast your vote
Find out more about the competition and cast your vote on Woodland Trust Website

The closing date for votes is 9am on Monday 8th October 2018 and everyone who votes is entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Joules gift voucher.

Image: © Sienna Anderson

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 21st September, 2018 9:38am

By

