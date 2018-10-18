From the canvas to the plate: Book now for unique 12-course gastronomical vegan feast

To celebrate the end of a fantastic Cafe exhibition by Lilly Louise Allen, Quay Arts are holding a 12 Course Vegan Taster Menu Night.

With one course for each month of the year, showcasing local ingredients wherever possible, this is set to be a major gastronomical vegan treat.

The Art of Food

The menu will be in pictorial form courtesy of local artist Lilly Louise Allen whose mouth-watering food illustrations currently grace our cafe walls.

There will be a free raffle to win one of three amazing prizes: an original illustration, dinner at home cooked by our wonderful chef David Holley, and a hamper of local produce.

Paul Armfield, Quay Arts Centre Manager, said,

“This is a great example of the cross-fertilisation of ideas that can only happen in a place such as Quay Arts. “We love Lilly’s vibrant, mouthwatering illustrations, and when she suggested the idea of a pictorial menu to coincide with her current exhibition, our chef David Holley ran with it and came up with twelve courses that not only reflect the seasons, but also showcase the best of the Island’s local produce. “We also relished the opportunity of working together with Matt and Cat on the promotion as our previous joint ventures with them have been a great success and a lot of fun.”

Book now

Tickets are £45 per head, please book online or call Box Office on (01983) 822490.

For operational purposes tickets must be purchased by Friday 2nd November.

Tables will need to be reserved separately – if you wish to sit with other people attending the event, then please call 01983 822490 to book your table.

Our thanks to Quay Arts for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Location map

View the location of this story.