Quay Arts Centre to reopen to the public this weekend

News shared by Tayla on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed

In line with the latest Government guidance, we are excited to confirm that Quay Arts will be reopening on Saturday 4th July – we can’t wait to welcome you back!

Your safety and our staff’s safety continues to be our top priority and this is the first step of a phased reopening. And we want to reassure all our customers that we are working hard to put all the measures in place so you can have a safe visit here at the Quay.

Safety measures

Here are some of the steps we are taking to make sure everyone is as safe as possible when visiting the Quay:

A new queueing system to protect customers and staff

Socially distanced table plan in the café

Hand sanitizers available around the building

One person at a time in the toilets

Limited menu available

Staff wearing PPE for table service

Protective Perspex on the bar

Reduced opening hours to 10am – 4pm

Galleries

The galleries will be re-opened as of Saturday 4th July, with a one way system in place for guidance in regards to social distancing. Due to the current situation, the exhibition which will be on display in the West Gallery will be the ‘Great Leap Forward’ Exhibition, which was running before lock down.

Craft Shop to remain closed

The craft shop will remain closed but we hope to re-open very soon. The box office has been re-located to the cafe office for the time being.

Live events

As we are following the government guidelines, we are still unsure when we will be able to resume with our live events. For the time being, we have had shows reschedule for the later on in the year, and we will be regular contact with ticket holders to any shows which have been rescheduled or cancelled. Watch this space for more updates.

Courses and workshops at Jubilee Stores

We are currently working on a risk assessment for the re-opening of Jubilee Stores.

This may involve reducing class sizes and putting measures in place for regular classes to run smoothly and safely for all participants and tutors. Thank you for your patience whilst we are getting back into the swing of things.

For the last three months a few members of the Quay Arts team have been working from home and keeping arts and culture alive, offering art activities for you and the family to do at home, digging through archive for interesting Quay history stories to add to the [email protected] blog, plus streaming live lockdown music.

Breakout project

Also, thanks to Arts Council England, we have been able to work behind the scenes on a new project, called Breakout! Find out more.

A big thank you

We can’t thank the public enough for the all the ongoing support we have received during this difficult time, whether that’s by making a donation or simply sharing your support online.

We can’t wait to see you all again – please bear with us whilst we try work out the new normal! Thank you.